IT’S TRUE. MUSLIMS IN PERSIA WERE LITERAL SETTLER COLONIALISTS.
Zoroastrians worship fire. Very poetic.
— James Harris (@InHumaneShape) January 10, 2026
As they were throughout nearly all of the middle east and North Africa.
IT’S TRUE. MUSLIMS IN PERSIA WERE LITERAL SETTLER COLONIALISTS.
Zoroastrians worship fire. Very poetic.
— James Harris (@InHumaneShape) January 10, 2026
As they were throughout nearly all of the middle east and North Africa.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.