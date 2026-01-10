FROM DAVID BREITENBECK: The Wisdom of Walt Disney: The Themes, Ethics, and Ideas of His Greatest Films.

Develop a new appreciation for the legendary storyteller as we explore the themes behind the timeless films of Walt Disney. From the triumphs and failures of civilization to the inseparable bond of parent and child, Disney plumbed the simplest, yet most important elements of the human experience and presented them in terms the whole world could understand. In The Wisdom of Walt Disney, we look past the bright colors and songs in search of the ideas behind twelve of the master storyteller’s greatest films. Here you’ll discover why Pinocchio turns into a donkey, what is behind the Pastoral Symphony in Fantasia, and how Bambi relates to terror of war. You’ll learn the real message of Song of the South, explore the tortured soul of Captain Nemo, and uncover the profound piety of Sleeping Beauty. Above all, you’ll never watch these films the same way again.