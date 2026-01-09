THEY ARE COGNITIVELY IMPAIRED:
Venn Diagram of people who call ICE agents the Gestapo but then expect nothing bad to happen from confronting or threatening them.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2026
