THIS IS TERRIBLE ADVICE:
"… in many cases these are misdemeanor offenses and …"
… sometimes you get shot in the face. https://t.co/BOdQVjP4q1
— The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) January 9, 2026
THIS IS TERRIBLE ADVICE:
"… in many cases these are misdemeanor offenses and …"
… sometimes you get shot in the face. https://t.co/BOdQVjP4q1
— The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) January 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.