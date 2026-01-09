“PROTEST-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX.” It needs to be a RICO target.
Not true at all and I know you know that.
Deportations numbers aside (which Trump is the best of all-time), Obama had no theatrics because there’s no protest industrial complex with a Democrat in office. The theatrics are part of the Communist handbook. https://t.co/CT35ecbG8j pic.twitter.com/7HfyHDuSqo
— Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) January 9, 2026
They’re trying to show they can still do it – the media, politicians, activists, and influencers. And they need to show they can do it to keep their jobs.
But it’s sputtering and no one really believes it. Tactics from 10 years ago just don’t work now. It’s different terrain. https://t.co/0wFFyMLmnj
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) January 9, 2026
Also: Dear Protesters: Your Comrades Don’t Care About You. Your ill-informed passion is not a force field.