IRAN:
🔴 Tehran tonight:
"People once again brought the Lion and Sun flag, and they set fire to the Saadat Abad Mosque.
"Saadat Abad is in the hands of the people. The fucking regime bastards escaped. More crowds are joining.
Tehran. Tonight.
"Pahlavi will return"
Brought to you by Starlink.
Iranians are no longer intimidated into silence by internet blackouts and mass killings. It's so inspiring to witness.
This is Tehran tonight.
Via Starlink.
More about mullahs being seen at Moscow airport
