ORVAL FAUBUS SMILES:

Also Democrats: the state militia is deploying to fight the federal troops in order to protect our supply of cheap labor https://t.co/WuxWZCVq0O

UPDATE: The Insurrection Act awaits:

So basically we have numerous blue states that are, at a minimum, in a rhetorical state of secession from the Union. Wild. All because they don’t want to enforce federal immigration laws. https://t.co/ovrJJ2IqiA

— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 9, 2026