WELL, THEY’RE CRAZY PRIVILEGED WHITE PEOPLE, SO:
*taps sign* https://t.co/YbZlSAtKP2 pic.twitter.com/wuypFCE5jg
— Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 9, 2026
WELL, THEY’RE CRAZY PRIVILEGED WHITE PEOPLE, SO:
*taps sign* https://t.co/YbZlSAtKP2 pic.twitter.com/wuypFCE5jg
— Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.