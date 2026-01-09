CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Fifth Circuit’s Ruling on Felon Firearm Possession: Implications for Nonviolent Offenders. “Cockerham had been convicted of a single felony: failure to pay child support. This offense, while serious in its implications for family obligations, did not involve violence, weapons, or any threat to public safety. Notably, the defendant never served time in prison, receiving a non-custodial sentence instead. The court emphasized that stripping this person of their Second Amendment rights for lifebased solely on this nonviolent, financial-related conviction did not align with the historical underpinnings of firearm regulations.”

No. It didn’t.