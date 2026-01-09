INTERNET BLACKOUTS ARE PROOF OF MASS REPRESSION:
Everything they pretended was happening in Gaza is actually happening in Iran.
— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 9, 2026
