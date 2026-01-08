I WOULD BE OKAY WITH THIS:
If you’re following the news closely, every anti-American power on earth is about to experience total economic collapse simultaneously.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 8, 2026
Anyone who understands the Middle East knows this: the fall of the Iranian regime would be more consequential than the fall of the Berlin Wall, not because the Islamic Republic is a global power, but because it has been a central tool for China and Russia and a major engine of… https://t.co/CDUkAwSRzL
— ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) January 8, 2026