Minnesota governor authorizes National Guard as protests erupt after fatal ICE shooting.

As Noah Rothman writes: Tim Walz Is a Reckless Menace.

“We’ve never been at war with our federal government,” the governor inexplicably declared. The implication in Walz’s use of the present perfect tense is that the condition he describes — “war with the federal government” — was not Minnesotans’ previous experience until now.

“We don’t see a desire to work with us on public safety,” Walz continued. “We hear a demonization of our state.” Indeed, “We do not need any further help from the federal government,” the governor added.

Though he emphasized the need for peaceful protest, Walz stressed that it is every Americans’ “patriotic duty” to “get out and protest and speak up to this administration” far beyond Minnesota’s borders. “If you’re in Portland, or you’re in L.A., or you’re in Chicago, or . . . wherever they’re coming next, stand with us — stand with us against this.” We are “not living in a normal world,” Walz mused. And yet, he pondered, perhaps this moment would catalyze a reversion to a more familiar status quo ante. “Maybe we’re at our McCarthy moment,” Walz speculated: “Do you have no decency?”

The famous quote from attorney Joseph Welch addressed to Senator Joseph McCarthy is, “Have you no decency, sir?” which has the inestimable advantage of being syntactically correct.