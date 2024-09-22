OLD AND BUSTED: “Mind Your Own Damn Business.”
The New Hotness? Tim Walz: “I’ll often have people tell me, ‘I’m really not that into politics.’ Well too damn bad – politics is into you!”
The Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee got married on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, promoted a research facility that partners with China’s Wuhan lab, looked the other way when Minneapolis was being destroyed in 2020, and his wife loved the smell of burning businesses. Is he now paraphrasing a quote regularly attributed to Leon Trotsky?
Flashback: Trump’s ‘Comrade Kamala’ Attack. Accurate, But Too Far?
No. Next question?
