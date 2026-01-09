THE LEFT TOOK NEUROTIC PEOPLE WHO JUST NEEDED A LITTLE HELP, AND TURNED THEM INTO SHOCK TROOPS:
Women have gone insane. This is a thing that people dismiss but it’s a big deal https://t.co/tJZFJrdmJF
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 8, 2026
More:
Heroic Ice Agent Risks Life To Stop Violent Far Left Terrorist who Abandoned Her Children to Commit Felonies
Fixed the headline for you pic.twitter.com/oqsDVYnvTS
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 9, 2026
Much closer to the truth, yes.
And there was this yesterday from the UK: Young women are radicalising.
Orwell knew.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): And this is the thanks you get:
You can literally die in service to the Eternal Progressive Omnicause and Leftists will still repudiate you because you’re White.
It’s just like that soldier who set himself on fire for Gaza and then Leftists began tweeting about how their own followers “better not celebrate a… https://t.co/7LnaeRmHPg
— Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 9, 2026