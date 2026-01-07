BRITAIN: Young women are radicalising.

The 2024 voting patterns of young women tell a very different story. Nearly one in four (23 per cent) of 18- to 24-year-old women voted for the Green Party at the last general election, compared to just 6.7 per cent of the general population (12 per cent of young men voted for the Greens). Greens performed far better with young women than with any other key demographic (just 10 per cent of 25- to 49-year-old women voted Green, and only 4 per cent of 50- to 64-year-olds). In last year’s general election, young women moved to the populist left considerably more than young men moved to the populist right.

Current voting intention polls show these trends not only persisting but becoming more pronounced. Recent data from More In Common shows that one in three (33 per cent) of young women now say they will vote for the Green Party. Meanwhile, young men, far from being more right wing than the population as a whole, are as likely to vote Green as they are Reform (20 per cent) with Reform still significantly underperforming with under 25 males relative to other age groups.

In fact, the UK is not alone in seeing young women move increasingly to the left. Recent elections in the US, Germany and Portugal all show similar movements between the sexes.