BRINGING SOME SANITY WITH THE NEW ALCOHOL GUIDELINES:

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Oz claimed that previous drink restrictions on alcohol were not based on any specific scientific evidence of the amount of alcoholic drinks per day to recommend — despite studies that show an increase in health risks from consumption of alcohol. . . .

When asked at the White House press briefing to explain the science behind the new alcohol guidance, Oz said that alcohol was a “social lubricant” that helps bring people together.

“So alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together. In the best case scenario, I don’t think you should drink alcohol, but it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize,” Oz said.

“And there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way. If you look at the blue zones, for example, around the world, where people live the longest, alcohol is sometimes part of their diet. Again, small amounts taken very judiciously and usually in a celebratory fashion. So there is alcohol on these dietary guidelines, but the implication is don’t have it for breakfast, right?”