DON SURBER: Temu Radar failed Venezuela: Chairman Xi lost the war without Trump firing a shot at him.

The utter failure of Chinese air defenses inspires these thoughts from Eric S. Raymond: “Before this went down I was figuring a very high probability that the Chinese make their move on Taiwan in 2027. Now? I guarantee you that their confidence in their previous risk assessments has evaporated. They no longer know what they’ll be facing, and there’s a significant possibility that mainland China’s domestic air defenses are worthless too. Now I’m going to suggest that you juxtapose two phrases: ‘thermobaric bombs’ and ‘Three Gorges Dam.’ A China that’s naked from the air has the biggest glass jaw in human history. Now I think there’s pretty good odds that the invasion of Taiwan will never happen at all.”

Not sure a thermobaric bomb is the best ordnance for that job, but the point is sound.