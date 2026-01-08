HE NEEDS TO MAKE THE OFFER TO THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE FROM WHOM THE DANES STOLE IT: Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland.
Serve them up some Land Acknowledgements with pickled herring sauce.
