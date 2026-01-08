THE LEFTY THEATER KIDDIES MUST NEVER, NEVER, NEVER BE ALLOWED THE HANDLES OF POWER AGAIN: “All of that operational brilliance was always there; it persisted through the Stupid Era”.

Though, hear me out, I think Trump was wrong about trusting the CIA that putting Maduro’s VP in charge was the thing to do. The CIA has the political savoir-faire of a demented cat (specifically my demented cat, who had three brain cells when he was young, and now has one) and is penetrated through and through with lefties. Until it’s clean, watch it carefully and don’t trust it.

Mr. President, I’m telling you that absolutely was wrong. Monsters — and the Maduro regime is such — must be slain and seen to be dead, not allowed to limp along to “keep stability.” Just no.