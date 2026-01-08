CAN YOU HEAR IT? THE SCREAMING OF THE PROGGIES? Ten years in the making! The United States Press Secretary, Karoline Claire Leavitt: “Now, nearly ten years later, thanks to the declassification of documents by the Director of National Intelligence, the truth has finally come to light—and it vindicates President Trump and his family. Barack Hussein Obama attempted to overthrow the United States government in 2016, the sitting president in 2017 as part of a ‘seditious conspiracy,’ overthrew it in 2020 to cover it up—and now he’s been caught.”

AND FOR THE: Exiles of x.

I hear it, growing in the distance. It sounds like justice.