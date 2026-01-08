AND ANOTHER WORTHY ADDITION TO THE PROMETHEUS NOMINEES SLATE: ‘A Kiss for Damocles’ Snags 2026 Prometheus Award Nomination!

This year is lit! I just hope that Kiss for Damocles and Storm Dragon, and Planting Life: shut the kingdom, and of course my own No Man’s Land all make it to finalists. I’d be very proud to stand in that slate. All amazing books. (I’m sure the other nominees are too, I just haven’t heard who they are yet. And pardon me, I prefer the books I’ve read and like.) And remember, if you want to have a say join the Libertarian Futurist Society.