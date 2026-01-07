WHY WOULD ANYONE WANT TO KEEP THEM SECRET? Transparency or threat? UNC policy to make syllabi public draws mixed reactions. “Starting next week, the University of North Carolina System will begin requiring all course syllabi to be made publicly available, joining a growing number of states pushing for greater transparency at taxpayer-funded universities. However, the new policy has received pushback from a number of faculty, who argue the change could open them up to ‘bad-faith critique and extremist threats.'”

Oh, grow up.