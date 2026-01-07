VICTORY AT SEA: US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic and 2nd tanker. “The U.S. on Wednesday seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker formerly known as the Bella-1 that had evaded a U.S. blockade back in December. The Marinera was transiting in the North Atlantic, according to three sources familiar with the operation. The operation was being carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and other military assets, according to one source. Russian military vessels were in the area as the situation unfolded.”

UPDATE:

‼️‼️🇬🇧🇺🇸🇷🇺 BIG | The British Ministry of Defence confirmed that the British Navy and Air Force participated in the interception of the Bella 1/Marinera today by providing naval and air support. Defence Minister Healey emphasized that the interception was within complete… pic.twitter.com/F8goyobCcE — Visioner (@visionergeo) January 7, 2026

Plus, from the comments: “I’m looking for President Trump to issue ‘letters of marque’. We can all be pirates of the Carribean and Gulf of America.” Caribbean? I believe you mean the “Monroe Sea.”