CANADIAN DEATH PANELS: Where Does Sarah Palin Go for Her Apology? “Palin was called a loon and a crank. Even today, a simple search on Microsoft’s Copilot for the date when the former governor coined the term ‘death panel’ carefully notes that her accusation quickly became a viral talking point despite ‘being widely debunked as a myth.’ Fifteen years after Palin’s remark, disability advocate Krista Carr testified before members of the Canadian parliament that her organization receives weekly reports of medical assistance in dying (MAID) services being suggested unprompted to disabled individuals during routine, non-terminal care visits. . . . Canada, whose lawmakers, celebrities, and influencers often boast about their “free” healthcare and stringent anti-gun laws, recorded an astonishing 16,499 MAID suicides, or legalized doctor-assisted suicides, in 2024. . . . Put another way, a Canadian is nearly three times more likely to die by MAID than an American is to die by a gunshot, whether intentional or not. How’s that for perspective?”

(Emphasis added.)