WHAT THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE HAS WROUGHT:

Psychopathic communist is actually a median, not-that-bad outcome when your parents are divorced professors. https://t.co/uUqelMa9RQ — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) January 7, 2026

90% of left-wing politics is just rich kids trying to assuage the guilt they feel for their privilege. https://t.co/bHs4SYrFya — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 7, 2026

Earlier: Marxism In The Metropolis: NYC’s New ‘Tenant Czar’ Has Targeted White Homeowners, Private Property.