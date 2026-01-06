GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY: Marxism In The Metropolis: NYC’s New ‘Tenant Czar’ Has Targeted White Homeowners, Private Property.

“The reality is that for centuries, we have really treated property as an individualized good and not as a collective good,” Weaver stated, echoing the core tenets of Karl Marx. She went on to warn that the transition to “shared equity” would specifically target “white families” and “some POC (people of color) families who are homeowners,” forcing them into a “different relationship to property” than the one protected by the U.S. Constitution for nearly 250 years.

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Tenant Director, Cea Weaver: "We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted." pic.twitter.com/RZSdCs8oEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2026

In a previous social media post, Weaver said, “homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy.”

Matt Taibbi responds, “Ideas matter and some very crazy ones are coming:”

She’s a senior housing appointee in the country’s biggest city, so the fact that she thinks home ownership is white supremacy is news — especially since there is a generation of like-minded people coming up behind her.

Ideas matter and some very crazy ones are coming. https://t.co/9zTJiZ4KZx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 6, 2026

Crazy ideas are coming? Bane’s motley crew are just getting warmed up — this is only Mamdani’s sixth day in office.