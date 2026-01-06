January 6, 2026

DO WE NEED A FACULTY MERIT ACT? “The Faculty Merit Act requires state universities to publish every higher-education standardized test score (SAT, ACT, CRT, GRE, LSAT, MCAT, etc.) of every faculty member, as well as the standardized test score of every applicant for the faculty member’s position.”

Posted at 11:19 am by Robert Shibley