OFT EVIL WILL SHALL EVIL MAR:
Apparently, @HiltonHotels is terminating the franchise effective immediately. Credit to @nicksortor for his investigative work. https://t.co/DHjh30Dh9p
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 6, 2026
OFT EVIL WILL SHALL EVIL MAR:
Apparently, @HiltonHotels is terminating the franchise effective immediately. Credit to @nicksortor for his investigative work. https://t.co/DHjh30Dh9p
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 6, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.