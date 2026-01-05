WELL, BYE:
🚨BREAKING: Gov. Tim Walz reportedly will drop out of the 2026 Minnesota Governor’s race amid the ongoing Somali fraud scandal in his state. pic.twitter.com/ZDYPeG67IP
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026
WELL, BYE:
🚨BREAKING: Gov. Tim Walz reportedly will drop out of the 2026 Minnesota Governor’s race amid the ongoing Somali fraud scandal in his state. pic.twitter.com/ZDYPeG67IP
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.