ANYWAY, IT’S NOT LIKE RUSSIA AND CHINA WANTED VENEZUELA FOR THEIR AREPAS RECIPE! Massie gets credit for being “pro-American” while discarding the very principle that makes American prosperity possible: property rights. Venezuela didn’t “own its oil” in any meaningful moral sense once it signed contracts, accepted billions in U.S. capital, and then seized assets, equity, and cash flows by force. Multiple international tribunals ruled those acts unlawful expropriation. Pretending that didn’t happen isn’t restraint. It’s denial.

And for the Cancelled of X.