YOU CAN TELL THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS WHEN THE RECRUITING ADS FEATURE WHITE GUYS AGAIN, AND THIS IS WHY:

Everyone loves to hate on white guys until they need someone to black-bag a head of state and be home in time for breakfast. https://t.co/XTmOzivZ1K — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) January 3, 2026

It’s not just me noting this:

The US Army's latest ad is based around a white man, which is an ominous sign. They do not turn to diversity when they need a war to be fought. pic.twitter.com/rL9ObWk1ej — Way of the World (@wayotworld) November 7, 2023

The US Army and US Marines are running ads featuring white males again all of a sudden. I think this means we are definitely going to war. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 12, 2023

Related:

Pete Hegseth deserves an apology from all the bed-wetters who screamed he was unqualified. Turns out prioritizing lethality over dudes pretending to be women is actually good for the military. — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) January 4, 2026

