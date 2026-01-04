MENTALLY ILL THEATER KIDS SHOULD STAY OUT OF POLITICS:

Luigi Mangione should be allowed to execute American civilians with zero consequences but Trump removing Maduro is Le “War Crime”

The left is a joke. Nobody cares what you idiots think anymore. https://t.co/wFXwRIRkdy pic.twitter.com/xneiRPESZ8

— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 4, 2026