BLOOD IN THE FACE: Blushing May Have Hidden Social Advantages, Experts Suggest. “This can actually help build trust, because people often see blushing as a sign of honesty or sincerity – especially as it’s involuntary. Blushing can signal a non-verbal apology for a social misstep that can help to maintain social bonds after a transgression. Different emotions can make us blush – but the mechanism is the same: increasing blood flow to the face and making us feel hot.” Can’t read my, can’t read my, can’t read my poker face.