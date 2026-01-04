THE PROBLEM IS ALWAYS JUST THAT TRUMP IS DOING IT:
I was told the problem was that we were killing narcoterrorists rather than using force to detain and prosecute them.
Turns out detaining and prosecuting them wasn’t acceptable either.
— Sunny (@sunnyright) January 3, 2026
UPDATE:
most political issues nowadays can be explained by understanding that american leftists dont have positions, they have oppositions.
their entire belief system is defined by negation of whatever the right supports.
this is why portland chants "free maduro" while actual…
— vittorio (@IterIntellectus) January 4, 2026