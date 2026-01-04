IN THE END, THE US IS THE ONLY GRANTOR OF INTERNATIONAL ORDER: Since there’s a lot of screaming about the legality of black-bagging Nicolas Maduro going on, let’s talk about the game theory of international law. Before I do that, though, I’m going to acknowledge that the Trump administration’s legal posture doesn’t even implicate international law significantly. Their theory is that Maduro stole an election, is not the legitimate head of state of Venezuela, and is a criminal drug-cartel leader; universal jurisdiction applies.

Because all law — except natural law, and even then — depends on force to enforce it. And right now we seem to be the only ones who can project force. I hope we use it advisedly and for our interests. I’m sick and tired of the leftist notion that the US should only intervene militarily when it’s not in our best interests to.

AND FOR THE: X-iled.