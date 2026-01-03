JOHN LUCAS: American Credibility Restored (Again). “The undeniable and unmatched military competence, combined with the maintenance of no-leak operational security, resulted in ZERO U.S. fatalities and ZERO aircraft lost. . . . The contrast between Trump’s decisive action and the empty words, inaction, and incompetence of prior Administrations was inescapable.”
