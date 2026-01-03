DON’T FORGET DRUG DEMAND: Family Research Council President Tony Perkins reserves judgement about the Maduro operation but reminds everybody that the drug problem is two-fold. Capturing Maduro strikes a blow on the supply side, but don’t forget the reality that there is a huge demand in the U.S.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.