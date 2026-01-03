SAFETY FIRST: SpaceX lowering orbits of 4,400 Starlink satellites for safety’s sake. “The downward migration in 2026 involves roughly half of SpaceX’s Starlink megaconstellation, which currently consists of nearly 9,400 operational spacecraft (though that number is always growing). The fleet is highly reliable; there are just two dead Starlinks currently in orbit, according to Nicolls.”

Think about that. And think about all the coordination, and command-and-control, that this sort of evolution involves. But for SpaceX it’s pretty much a day at the office. The understated excellence of this operation is what’s most impressive.