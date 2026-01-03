THAT WAS FAST! Maduro ‘captured’ and taken out of Venezuela after US military operation in Caracas: Trump.

We should turn him over to the new government for prosecution once it’s established.

China didn't know. Their special envoy had met with Maduro to pledge undying support only hours before he was swept away. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) January 3, 2026

Contrast this with Putin’s failed special-forces snatch aimed at Zelensky at the beginning of the Ukraine invasion.

Snatching Maduro is the single most significant clandestine op by the US military in 60+ years.

They've never gone in and grabbed a sitting head of state with no preceeding war or military ops. They just fucking black bagged him with impunity in his own country. Goddamn. — Michael(Poltfan)((JapanDayTripper)) (@PoltFan69) January 3, 2026

What the press has still not realized is the potential flood of Venezuelan supply would reduce the geopolitical risk premium in oil, potentially dropping prices by $10-20 per barrel on expectations alone, keeping them range-bound between $50-70. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott… — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) January 3, 2026

On Facebook, Steve Stirling comments: “Maduro’s no loss. He and his predecessor Hugo Chavez have ruined Venezuela and driven 8,000,000 people out of the country (from a population of 28 million), besides rigging elections (they lost the 2024 one, of course) and all the other usual crap. They’re also a main support for the Cuban regime, which has likewise led to collapse there. The only actual legitimate leader of Venezuela is María Corina Machado, who just won the Nobel Peace Prize. The situation will become clearer over the next few days. Venezuela should be prosperous. They have the largest oil reserves of any individual nation, larger than Saudi Arabia’s, though it’s hard-to-process stuff.”

They were prosperous, before experiencing the “warmth of collectivism.”

What are the signals now? https://t.co/W8Yhq4ornH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

It’s pretty clear at this point where leaks come from. https://t.co/hoRfVzO4Ga — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) January 3, 2026

I love the unstated implication here that it’s ‘the law’ stopping China from invading Taiwan and not Lockheed Martin and a quarter of a million corn fed americans https://t.co/i7h03d8DC0 — Adam Wren (@aswren) January 3, 2026

But bombing Libya without any of that was fine. https://t.co/DqaIFCZhaj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2026

LOL, Ben “Hamas” Rhodes.

I voted for Trump to not get us involved in useless, endless wars. A surgical strike on narco-terrorist facilities in our hemisphere that murder thousands of Americans, coupled with a precision extraction of the lawless bandit in charge, is not a useless, endless war. So I'm OK… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 3, 2026

I’m with some Cubans right now and they’re literally crying tears of joy. Venezuelans are celebrating all over the globe too. If anyone thinks this military operation was a bad idea you have NO idea how many votes we just gained for the midterms. Trump is now the absolute hero… — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarino) January 3, 2026

My wife called him the second Simon Bolivar. The new Liberator of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/rLXUnJKPj0 — Ralph Lindy (@TheRalphLindy) January 3, 2026

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in other parts of Latin America.

This right here is the reason I joined the right. They hate Trump so much that they end up defending a disgusting brutal communist dictatorship, an elite commissar class that lived like kings while starving millions. Fuck the left. God bless the USA. pic.twitter.com/E1rDUJd4Ve — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 3, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Thousands of Venezuelans are waking up and celebrating the news of Communist dictator Maduro being captured by US forces The Legacy Media won't show you this. pic.twitter.com/sQuix72jXY — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) January 3, 2026

We Brazilians love it as well cause we can once again dream about being free from the Narcos 🙂 Venezuela 🇻🇪 is FREE! — Wagner Paiva Fernandes (Tesla is CHOAM) (@WagnerTesla) January 3, 2026

Before Chavez, Venezuela was rich and peaceful.

All the socialists retards are coming out to condemn what is happening in Venezuela, while all the Venezuelans are celebrating. The people who want us to turn into a socialist hell hole don't even know the reality inside Venezuela, while the Venezuelans will tell you don't try… — Peter McCormack 🏴‍☠️🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@PeterMcCormack) January 3, 2026

