January 3, 2026

THAT WAS FAST! Maduro ‘captured’ and taken out of Venezuela after US military operation in Caracas: Trump.

We should turn him over to the new government for prosecution once it’s established.

Plus:

Contrast this with Putin’s failed special-forces snatch aimed at Zelensky at the beginning of the Ukraine invasion.

Plus:

On Facebook, Steve Stirling comments: “Maduro’s no loss. He and his predecessor Hugo Chavez have ruined Venezuela and driven 8,000,000 people out of the country (from a population of 28 million), besides rigging elections (they lost the 2024 one, of course) and all the other usual crap. They’re also a main support for the Cuban regime, which has likewise led to collapse there. The only actual legitimate leader of Venezuela is María Corina Machado, who just won the Nobel Peace Prize. The situation will become clearer over the next few days. Venezuela should be prosperous. They have the largest oil reserves of any individual nation, larger than Saudi Arabia’s, though it’s hard-to-process stuff.”

They were prosperous, before experiencing the “warmth of collectivism.”

Plus:

LOL, Ben “Hamas” Rhodes.

And:

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in other parts of Latin America.

MORE:

Before Chavez, Venezuela was rich and peaceful.

FLASHBACK:

