I HAVE A STRONG DISAGREEMENT WITH THIS ARTICLE: “You had to be unacceptably racist in 1993 to predict where South Africa would be in thirty years”.

The population is NOT exploding in the third world. It’s crashing everywhere. It’s just that the third world lies more impunely and brazenly. I’m sorry it takes a very smart person to fall for the stupid idea that the third world countries conduct reliable censuses. Or even attempt them, for that matter. Ridiculous. they just pretend to larger population because they get more “aid” money.