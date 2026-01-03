RIGHT. IT’S NOT EVEN THE PERFECT BEING THE ENEMY OF THE GOOD: It’s committing suicide if we can’t have perfect. Right now the democrats are death: for the economy, the country and potentially civilization. There are two major flaws with the idea of having the Republican Party lose so that we get something better as an end result. The first major problem with this is you will allow a Democrat landslide victory who will proceed to import and provide amnesty to as many people as possible to increase their pool of voters, also use every aspect of the regime to destroy you, and will guaranteed have by pure numbers enough votes to rule till the end of time. The other major flaw is that this doesn’t account for the fact that the Republican Party as it exists now is perceived as an undergoing radical, insurgent change against the previous conservative order Pre-Trump. Those who existed prior to Trump still hold very large amounts of power, money, and sway over institutions. A major sweeping loss of the Republican Party now will have you contending with all of these people, who will propose the following counter narrative: Trump and the MAGA movement moved too far into identity politics, were too offensive, too racist, too radical, and we need to return to a party of respectable conservative, small government, family values and fiscal responsibility. And if that happens, if there is a major destruction, mark my words, that side would win in reforming the Republican Party, and making it a more gay, more immigrant friendly, more controlled opposition, beautiful loser Conservative Party than it ever was before in history.

AND FOR THE CANCELLED OF X: Here.