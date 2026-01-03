NOT QUITE A CASE OF TRUMP WALKING ON WATER AND BEING REPORTED AS NOT KNOWING HOW TO SWIM: DAILY ART FIX: Sweet Jesus—Trump auctions off a Christ painting made in ten minutes.
The real headline, Trump raises millions for a children’s hospital.
NOT QUITE A CASE OF TRUMP WALKING ON WATER AND BEING REPORTED AS NOT KNOWING HOW TO SWIM: DAILY ART FIX: Sweet Jesus—Trump auctions off a Christ painting made in ten minutes.
The real headline, Trump raises millions for a children’s hospital.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.