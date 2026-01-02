SOMEHOW I HAD MISSED THIS WHEN IT CAME OUT: How Police Let One of America’s Most Prolific Predators Get Away. The prosecutor who lost her job for pursuing a guy who was clearly being protected by the authorities is my former student, Kat Dahl. A very brave and determined woman who paid a serious professional price for trying to pursue justice.
