I NOTE THAT IN THE WROLD AT LARGE THE MSM IS BEATING THE DRUM FOR “THE RIGHT IS FRACTURING AGAIN”: We’ve apparently completely forgotten that the guy named after Spanish fountains only had foreigners and bots (and some foreign bots) as following. This new year, I enjoin you to eschew doomerism and spit out the black pill. It’s the left’s last resort. If you stand fast they got nothing. This rant from razor fist four years ago is still relevant. Blackpills: The True Purpose of Propaganda. (Video.)