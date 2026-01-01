THE ULTIMATE AMBITION OF THE LEFT IS ALWAYS THOUGHT CONTROL: It is grotesque that one of the most basic freedoms in fiction-writing, the freedom to envision a different world and explore what those differences might mean, is being attacked in the hopes of censoring even the possibility of imagining a world that does not meet with the approval of these narrow-minded, authoritarian tyrants.
