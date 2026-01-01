SIGNS OF PROGRESS: DOJ Made A Search Warrant Affidavit Public That Explains What It Has Uncovered In Minnesota Over the Past Eight Months: If you know where to look — a website — and you understand what you are reading, Search Warrant Affidavits can be very informative. “But the U.S. Attorney here unsealed the Affidavit the same day the search took place. Why? Because the affidavit addresses the largely inaccurate claims now being made about ‘Why hasn’t anything been done?'”