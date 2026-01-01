SHOT:
WOW. Read this carefully.
Over 40 daycare centers reportedly opened in Columbus, Ohio on the same day, all linked to the same inactive shell entity — and together pulled in $14 MILLION in taxpayer-funded subsidies in a single year.
Same paperwork.
Same structure.
Same funding… pic.twitter.com/1PAmycyVG7
— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) December 31, 2025
CHASER:
This is 100% not acceptable and any politician who voices this sort of attitude needs to go. https://t.co/fxhUYE1WnK
— Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) January 1, 2026