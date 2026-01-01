AND THIS ONE TOO: No, Tim. This isn’t Trump’s “long game.” This is you getting caught with your hand in the cookie jar…except the jar is stuffed with taxpayer dollars, and you’ve been smashing it open for years while pretending to be the victim. Minnesota under your watch became a five-star resort for fraudsters. Billions funneled, rules ignored, oversight gutted, and every red flag waved away as “compassion.” You didn’t just fail to stop the theft…you built the welcome mat, rolled it out, and held the door.
