THE PURPOSE OF A SYSTEM IS WHAT IT DOES:

As Thomas Sowell has pointed out, it’s a mistake to judge a law or program by the stated good intentions of its creators. You have to judge it by the incentives it creates. This program creates vast financial incentives for fraud…so that’s what we get.

Related:

DAVID SACKS: "In California, we have $24 billion going to homeless programs, and yet the number of homeless people keeps rising.

They can't pass an audit. The state refuses to even permit an audit. We know there's massive fraud going on in that program." pic.twitter.com/Nx7wFR3OOg

— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 31, 2025