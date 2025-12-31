HE’S BEEN ENGAGING IN REPEATED SELF-BECLOWNING LATELY: The Backlash to Rep. Ro Khanna Continues. “Earlier this week I described how Rep. Ro Khanna had embraced a wealth tax on billionaires being promoted by California unions. That led to quite a backlash from some of Khanna’s own constituents in Silicon Valley. That backlash has continued to build with some very well-known names calling for a primary opponent to run against Rep. Khanna.”